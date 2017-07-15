Madhur Bhandarkar’s forthcoming film Indu Sarkar, starring Kirti Kulhari, Tota Roy Chaudhary, Anupam Kher and Neil Nitin Mukesh not only recreates the 70’s era through its narrative inspired by the period of Emergency imposed during Indira Gandhi government in 70s, but also transports us back in time through its music.

After recreating the classic qawwali ‘Chadhta Sooraj Dheere Dheere’, and a soft soulful song ‘Yeh Aawaz Hai’, Music director of the film, Anu Malik, creates yet another upbeat, retro track called ‘Dilli Ki Raat’ that adds up to the versatility of the music in the film.

The promotional song ‘Dilli Ki Raat’ sung by the ‘Disco King’, Bappi Lahiri along with Anmol Malik, is a foot tapping, bright and energetic song that would remind us of the peppy retro tracks made in 70’s when legendary music composers like R.D Burman, Laxmi Kant Pyaare Laal and Bappi Da ruled the music scene in Bollywood. The song stars Miss India Tourism Ishika Taneja along with Bappi Da.

Madhur throws light on the song, saying, “ I wanted the music to be in sync with the story and do justice to the era, the film is set in. I am a big fan of Pancham Da and in a way this song is also an attempt to pay a small tribute to him from a music lover. We have tried recreating the magic of 70’s, hoping audiences would like it”.

Indu Sarkar, presented by Bharat Shah, produced by Mega Bollywood and Bhandarkar Entertainment, is slated to release on 28th July. The film will clash with Arjun Kapoor and Anil Kapoor starrer Mubarakan at the box office.