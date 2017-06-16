The trailer of Madhur Bhandarkar’s next, Indu Sarkar starring Kirti Kulhari, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Anupam Kher, Tota Roy Chowdhary, Parvin Dabas, Zakir Khan, Sheeba Chaddha & Supriya Vinod in lead roles is here.

The film is set in the 1970s when the Emergency was announced in India and stars Neil Nitin Mukesh in the role of Sanjay Gandhi and we must say the resemblance is just amazing. Kirti, on the other hand, plays a poetess who stammers and later becomes a catalyst for a radical change. Anupam Kher’s role too looks powerful in the film and we are looking forward to seeing more of it.

Check out the film’s trailer here:

Known for his realistic films, Bhandarkar now dabbles in politics with this film. The movie is reportedly based on the Emergency era, a 21-month long period from 1975 to 1977, when Prime Minister Indira Gandhi unilaterally declared a state of Emergency across the country.

Talking about the challenges of playing a character who stammers, Kirti told IANS, “The process of building a character is so magical that I cannot explain in words. In this film, while going through the understanding of my character, I realised how stammering is going to be an important part.”

“So, I started analyzing how stammering can create a difference in her personality, her confidence level, social acceptance and emotional expression, among other things. We have mostly seen in films that stammering has been projected in a very caricaturish way. But here, I tried my best to do justice to that part with best of my ability. It is always good to manage the authenticity,” she added.

Music has been composed by Anu Mallik. Indu Sarkar is slated to hit the theaters on 28th July.