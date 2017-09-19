We’ve seen Ileana D’Cruz confidently delivering her lines with her gracious expressions in many films now. But there was a time when she dealt with anxiety & depression. She opens all up!

In a video of a jean brand, Ileana is all confident while revealing how she dealt with body dysmorphic disorder. BDD is a situation in which people think about their real or perceived flaws for hours each day. They can’t control their negative thoughts and don’t believe people who tell them that they look fine.

Ileana, in the video, says, “I’ve been doing movies for about 11 years. I never wanted to be an actor. I was very self-conscious and shy person once I hit my teens. So I was constantly picked on for my body type. The obsession started when I was 15, my entire goal was to try I was accepted by everyone and I think that was the thing I wanted the most. I never got it, I was always like a wallflower, I didn’t know I had a body disorder,”

She also agrees she never expected herself to be someone dealing with anxiety and depression, “When I started off with acting it made it little bit worst. There was a period, approximately 3 years ago. I was completely depressed. The most comforting thought for me was to end things now. But I realized it did not seem right. I never expected to be someone who’d be dealing with anxiety, who’d be dealing with depression. I got every possible thing anyone wanted and more and you wonder why you’re so depressed?”

At the end, she has a beautiful message for everyone, “I still don’t know sometimes when they told you’re going through anxiety, you’re having body dysmorphic disorder. There was an acception that almost came immediately and that is the biggest step you can take towards change or you can’t move forward otherwise. You’re not meant to be perfect, you’re meant to be flawed. I just want to keep pushing and trying to be the best version that I can be of me.”