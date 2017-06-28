Arjun Kapoor and Ileana D’Cruz give us a sneak peak into the 2nd song titled Hawa Hawa from Mubarakan. The makers have released a teaser of the song which looks quite energetic and peppy.

The teaser of the song will urge you to play! dance! and repeat! The song features Arjun and Ileana getting groovy on this peppy dance number.

Watch the teaser here:

In the teaser, Ileana looks gorgeous in a red sexy outfit, whereas Arjun Kapoor keeps it casual with blue pants and white T-shirt with a checkered shirt on it. The song is a revamp of an old song from 2013 film Aap Ke Liye Hum.

The film revolves around Kartar Singh’s (Anil Kapoor) dysfunctional family consisting of identical twins: An urban dude Karan, and the naive Charan, both played by Arjun Kapoor.

The twins, through a twist of fate, end up becoming cousins: One brought up in Chandigarh and the other in London. The fun starts when their families start searching for a bride for them, unknown to the fact that they already have girlfriends. Will their genius uncle, Kartar be able to get them out of this mess or create more confusion?

This is for the first time that Arjun would be sharing the screen space with his uncle Anil. This is for the fifth time when Anil and director Anees Bazmee would be working together.

Bazmee and Anil have previously collaborated in entertainers like “No Entry”, “Welcome”, “Welcome Back”, “No Problem”. “I have written a lot of films for Anil Kapoor and have known him for a long time now. One day, as a writer on a film in which Anil Ji was also acting, the director of that film was not well. So I was told to direct a scene with Anil Kapoor. After that shot, he told me that whenever you direct your film, I would love to act in it,” Bazmee said in a statement.

Produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Ashwin Varde and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios, Mubarakan is slated for worldwide release on July 28.

Stay tune as the song from the film releases tomorrow.