Humsafar: This New Song From Badrinath Ki Dulhania Will melt Your Heart

A new song from Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhania was released today. The soulful number titled Humsafar has been crooned by Akhil Sachdeva and Mansheel Gujral. Akhil Sachdeva has also penned the lyrics and composed the track.

The video shows Varun Dhawan trying to woo Alia Bhatt, whom he has fallen for. It features the duo enjoying themselves in romantic and beautiful locales.

Check out the track right here:

Badrinath Ki Dulhania, the second installment of the Dulhania franchise has been written and directed by Shashank Khaitan. The romantic comedy film is slated to hit theatres on 10th March.