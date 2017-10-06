Hum Nahi Sudhrenge From Golmaal Again Will Turn Your Happy Mode On

Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again rocked Bollywood with its quirky posters and funny trailer just a few days ago. The team also released its official title track, starring all the lead actors Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade and Kunal Kemmu along with the new female leads, Tabu and Parineeti Chopra.

It all started off in the year 2006 when Rohit Shetty made a film called Golmaal Fun Unlimited. Buoyed by the success of the film he went onto making Golmaal Returns as its second installment and Golmaal 3 as the third. Only recently, Rohit Shetty and gang announced the fourth installment in the Golmaal series, which has been titled Golmaal Again.

Golmaal Again, which is the fourth installment of the franchise directed by Rohit Shetty, will clash with Aamir Khan, Zaira Wasim’s Secret Superstar on Diwali.

The makers have now released a new song Hum Nahi Sudhrenge. The track is sung by Armaan Malik while the music is given by Amaal Mallik while the lyrics are written by Kumaar. Check out the video here:

The film is touted to be a special one in ways more than one. But while there are new additions to the cast, some familiar faces including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rimi Sen and Sharman Joshi among many others won’t be a part this time.

Reliance Entertainment in association with Mangal Murti Films and Rohit Shetty Picturez, Golmaal Again has been directed by Rohit Shetty. Shooting for the film had started on March 9. The earlier three installments of the film featured Ajay Devgn, Arshad, Tushar Kapoor and Mukesh Tiwari as constants. The film is locked for a Diwali release.