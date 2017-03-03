Logan Star Hugh Jackman’s message to Indian Cricket Fans!

Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman, who hails from Australia, has expressed confidence in the Indian cricket team to perform in a bolder way in the second Test against his home country’s team.

Calling the Indian cricket team members “superheroes”, the actor — ahead of the worldwide release of his forthcoming superhero film Logan — has reached out to them with a message of support via a video shared by Fox Star Studios. Take a look:

India lost against Australia by 333 runs in the first cricket Test of the ongoing four-Test match series. The second Test between India and Australia will start in Bengaluru from Saturday.

Directed by James Mangold, Logan has released today.