Hrithik Roshan enjoyed his 43rd birthday yesterday and we have to say the party was one big star studded affair. From his Kaabil team, we spotted Yami Gautam and director Sanjay Gupta attending the party.

Also, quite happily mingling with the Birthday boy was his ex-wife Sussanne Khan. Hrithik’s kids Hrehaan and Hridaan were also seen stepping out post party along with him.

Check out the video here:

The actor is all geared up for the release of his next, Kaabil on 25th January. The film will be clashing with Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees.