Watch the first track ‘Laila Main Laila’ from Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Raees. Hottie Sunny Leone sets the stage on fire with her sizzling moves along with SRK in this recreated retro track from 1980 film Qurbani.

This thumping track is recreated by Ram Sampath and crooned by Pawni Pandey. Watch this track right here:

This crime thriller is directed by Rahul Dholakia and it also stars Mahira Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles.

Raees is set to clash with Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil on 25th January, 2017.