Today it is December 1 and it is the last month of year 2017, can it get better? When your morning starts with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s sizzling hot magazine cover, it is definitely a treat for all of us!

The Tiger Zinda Hai duo is featuring on the cover of Vogue’s December issue and oh boy, they look HOT AF!

Both Salman and Katrina are complimenting each other on the cover picture. This picture of the couple is raising the hotness meter to the next level, like literally! Salman and Katrina are one of the most adored and favourite B-town couple. Every time these two come together, it makes us all happy.

On the cover picture, Salman looks uber cool in a round neck t-shirt and jeans. Whereas, Katrina is donning a sexy black halter dress. Check out the poster here:

A video of their photo shoot has come out where both of them look sexy and Rebels. Salman is in his rugged avatar whereas Katrina is setting the screen on fire with her bold looks!

Check it out yourself:

Recently, the Sultan actor was asked about his first meeting with Katrina Kaif, he said, “It was a small get-together. She had come home for a party and I thought she was one of the sweetest girls ever. She knew my sisters and all my friends, but she didn’t know me.”

Katrina further said, “We all know that Salman has a kind of heart that loves to help people. But for me, the greatest strength that he was to me was that he never tried to give me a special treatment. He always encouraged me to stand up, find your own feet and work hard. I know people may not feel it that way but he really had a lot of belief in me and that for me was the most important thing.”

Katrina and Salman are coming back after five years with Tiger Zinda Hai. Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger Zinda Hai is all set to roar on December 22, 2017.