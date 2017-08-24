Milan Luthria’s upcoming film Baadshaho featuring Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Vidyut Jammwal, Ileana D’Cruz, Esha Gupta and Sanjay Mishra has been shot on real and raw locations of Rajasthan which includes Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Ranautar, and Kuldhara.

This multi-starrer looks complete paisa-vasool entertainment as its high on seeti-maar dialogues & raw action scenes. The excitement for the movie is rising since the time makers have been releasing new videos.

The makers have now released a brand new song from the film. The song is titled as Hoshiyar Rehna. The song is sung by Neeraj Arya’s Kabir Café . The song sounds raw and it shows Emraan and Ajay doing Hoshiyaari and smuggling stuff. Listen to the track here:

Baadshaho is a story of a gang of robbers trying to loot the gold reserve, which is being transported from one city to another. Within 96 hours, a truck full of gold will have to safely cover 600 kilometers to reach its destination. The trailer of the film was loaded with some whistle-worthy dialogues written by Rajat Arora.

Trending :

Baadshaho is set in the backdrop of the emergency and revolves around a big heist carried out by Ajay and his team. It is the story of a gang of robbers trying to loot the gold reserve, which is being transported from one city to another. Within 96 hours, a truck full of gold will have to safely cover 600 kilometers to reach its destination. It is an Indian period heist action thriller film written by Rajat Arora, directed and co-produced by Milan Luthria. It is scheduled to release on 1st September this year.

What do you think about the song?