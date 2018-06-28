High Rated Gabru Song From Nawabzaade: Varun Dhawan & Shraddha Kapoor Style It Up!

Actors Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, who starred together in the 2015 film ABCD 2, have shared screen space again for this song High Rated Gabru from the upcoming movie Nawabzaade.

The song is by singer Guru Randhawa and is choreographed by Remo D’souza. The dance film stars Raghav Juyal, Punit Pathak and Dharmesh Yelande in prominent roles and has Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in special appearances.

Listen to the track here:

The track shows Varun and Shraddha show off some amazing dance moves. The original song by Guru has already crossed more than 400 million views on YouTube and is expected to soar further with its presence in a Bollywood film.

Speaking about being part of this special song, Varun informs, “Having worked with Raghav, Punit and Dharmesh, I know them to be very talented boys. When I heard Remo sir was doing a film with them I knew I had to be part of it in some way. So when this song came up, Shraddha and I decided to feature in this special video.” He adds, “It was a lot of fun, sharing screen space with Shraddha again. We are very comfortable with each other and High Rated Gabru is already a chartbuster.”

Shraddha says she too did not want to miss the opportunity of re-uniting with the ABCD 2 team. “I was all charged to work again with Remo sir, Varun and a few others from the ABCD 2 gang. When I got to know that we are going to be shooting a video for High Rated Gabru, I got even more excited because the song is fantastic and so loved. The whole experience of shooting it was fun. I felt nostalgic,” Shraddha chirps unable to hold back her excitement.

Meanwhile, Varun is prepping for Sui Dhaaga – Made in India. Sui Dhaaga – Made in India is a story of self-reliance aimed to connect with every Indian. The film also stars Anushka Sharma and is produced by Yash Raj Films.

To be directed by Sharat Katariya, Sui Dhaaga – Made in India is written by Maneesh Sharma. The film will hit the screens on Gandhi Jayanti 2018.

On the other hand, D’souza’s last was Race 3 which received mixed reviews. The movie fared well at the box office.

Slated to release in August this year, Nawabzaade brings back Remo D’Souza’s Dance India Dance contestants Punit Pathak, Dharmesh and Raghav Juyal among others.