High Jack Trailer: They Are Coming To Get You High On Happiness

The first stoner comedy film of Bollywood, High Jack has released its trailer and it is something you can’t miss.

High Jack revolves around a bunch of first-time hijackers, trying to hijack a plane and a bunch of devastated employees of an airline that is shutting down. They decide to hijack its last flight in a bid to recover some dues and to punish their employer.

DJ Rakesh aka Sumeet Vyas, who is an out of luck DJ, travels on the same flight with a bunch of interesting and weird passengers.

Sumeet Vyas accidentally gets the whole plan high and that results in a series of very funny whacky series of events.

Things take a funny turn when people on the flight accidentally get high and the flight turns into one big party, high in the sky! The film stars an ensemble cast which includes Sumeet Vyas, Puranjit Dasgupta aka Mantra, Sonnalli Seygall, Kumud Mishra, Sarthak Kakar, Muzamil Qureshi, Radhika Bangia, Priyanshu Painyuli, Anish John, Aadhar Khurana.

Each character in the film has its own uniqueness as HighJack brings to the audience some craziest instances which will go ahead to tickle your funnybones.

The stoner comedy features Sumeet Vyas aka Rakesh Saluja (wanna be DJ Rock – Esh) his passion is to play songs that will make people go crazy.

Puranjit Dasgupta who is well known as Mantra is playing the role of Vinit, a security expert who is best at handling stressed highjackers.

Sonnalli Seygall who is set to play a pilot named Dilshaad, her passion is to handle highjackers. Dilshaad is a feminist pilot who hates sexist comments.

Kumud Mishra who is known for his roles in Rockstar, Rustom to name a few is playing the role of Kuku Taneja who’s likes and dislikes are similar to a young teenager.

Priyanshu Painyuli aka Chaitanya is playing the character of a fraud cricketer who is good at signing autographs and is famous for drooling over girls.

Nuclea’s music in the background score makes it even more fun! The film which is a trippy stoner comedy stars Sumeet Vyas, Sonnalli Seygall in the pivotal roles.

High Jack marks the entry of Viu, the leading international OTT Video Service, into films. High Jack also marks the directorial debut of Akarsh Khurana in Bollywood.

Produced by Phantom films in association with Viu, High jack directed by Akarsh Khurana is slated to release on 20th April 2018.