Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Tanu Weds Manu, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and now Bareilly Ki Barfi – what all these films have in common? It’s capturing the flavor of small towns serving on a platter with a desi touch to the audience.

The trailer shows the story of Kriti Sanon who wants to get her story published in a book and she meets Rajkummar Rao. Ayushmann is the guy who’s in love with Kriti and the story creates an interesting love triangle between all three of them. The small town humor in the trailer works really well along with some hilarious one liners. The cast of the film is in full form leaving no stone unturned to put a smile on everyone’s face.

Watch the trailer of the film here:

The banter between Ayushmann and Rajkummar could be a high point of the film if executed well. Kriti looks stunning as a small-town girl and it would be interesting to see if she could pull off the role. Music given by Rochak Kohli goes well with the situation (At least this is what it seems to be in the trailer). Watching the sensibilities of Ashwiny in her last outing, we are sure she’ll pull off the flavor of this very well.

The formula has been working as between all the glamorous overseas stuff, one likes to explore the beauty of India. Starring Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Rajkummar Rao Bareilly Ki Barfi is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari who has given us an underrated gem in Nil Battey Sannata.

The film is slated to release on August 18 this year clashing with Shraddha Kapoor’s much-awaited film Haseena Parkar.

Did you like the trailer of the film? Let us know in the comment section below!