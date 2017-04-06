Here’s The Official Trailer Of Hindi Medium | Ft. Irrfan Khan & Saba Qamar

After releasing few interesting posters and teasers, the makers of Hindi Medium have released the official trailer of the film.

The lead actor of the film Irrfan Khan shared the trailer on his twitter account and captioned it, “हिंदी इंग्लिश की कुश्ती शुरू ! Here’s the trailer of #HindiMedium @tseries @MaddockFilms @HindiMediumfilm”

Pakistani actress Saba Qamar, marks her Bollywood debut with this film.

The trailer showcases the struggle of parents, who try hard to get their daughter’s admission in a good English medium school. The trailer showcases the efforts of a couple in a funny way, but at the same time gives a message.

Watch the official trailer right here:

Hindi Medium is directed by Saket Chaudhary, who previously helmed films like Pyaar Ke Side Effects and Shaadi Ke Side Effects. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar and it also stars Deepak Dobriyal and Amrita Singh in key roles.

Apart from India, the film is also shot at the picturesque location of Georgia.

The film will clash with Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra starrer Meri Pyaari Bindu and Amitabh Bachchan’s Sarkar 3 on 12th May at the box office.

Since there is a ban on Pakistani artistes in India, Irrfan Khan alone will promote the film.

Post Hindi Medium, Irrfan Khan will be seen in Song Of The Scorpions. Irrfan will be seen portraying the character of a camel trainer in the film. The film will also star Iranian beauty Golshifteh Farahani, who will be his ladylove.

Waheeda Rehman will also be seen in the supporting character in ‘Song Of The Scorpions’.

The film is directed by Anup Singh and is shot in the interior parts of Jaiselmer, Rajasthan