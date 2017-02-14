He taught us ‘Pyar mein junoon hai par dosti mein sukoon hai’, he preached, ‘Agar baazi ishq ki baazi hai toh joh chahe laga lo…dar kaisa…agar jeet gaye toh kya kehna…agar haare bhi toh baazi maat nahi’. Sounds familiar? You’re right! These are dialogues from his latest directorial Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Karan Johar is the baap of romantic films genre and hence we were not surprised when we heard that he has thrown a big bash on the eve of Valentine’s Day!

The filmmaker loves to party and often invites his friends from Bollywood over to his place. Karan’s Valentine’s Day bash this year was surely a star-studded affair, with B-Town’s crème de la crème gracing it!

KJo hosted the bash at his residence where actors like Shamita Shetty, Abhay Deol, Sushant Singh Rajput, Malaika Arora Khan, Rana Daggubati, Shraddha Kapoor, Tusshar Kapoor, Tabu, Jacqueline Fernandez, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor, Harshvardhan Rane, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sophie Choudry and Dino Morea were spotted.

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar and Konkona Sen Sharma, who is making her directorial debut this year, were captured by shutterbugs. Mirzya actor Harshvardhan Kapoor, who made his Bollywood debut in 2016, was also in attendance. Queen of daily soaps Ekta Kapoor and music composer Shekhar were also on the guest list. A starry affair indeed!