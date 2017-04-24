Here’s The First Song Hind Mere Jind From Sachin: A Billion Dreams

The makers of Sachin: A Billion Dreams have given an ode to Sachin Tendulkar – the cricket legend on the occasion of his 44th birthday. The makers, who will be seen bringing to the silver screen the lesser known life events of Sachin Tendulkar, have treated the audience with the very first song from the film ‘Hind Mere Jind’.

The video of the song touched various aspects of the life of the ‘God of Cricket’, beginning with his hard work and dedication towards the sport in the early years of his life as a child, followed by the roles played by him in his personal life – A husband and father.

Check out the song here:

The music soulfully transitions from the innocence of Sachin as a child, to the pride felt with youngest player of the country gracing the screen, to moments of curiosity as montages from his real life light up the screen, there is a sense of nostalgia and hysteria that are met as the screen highlights the cricketing events from the life of Sachin Tendulkar.

Hind Mere Jind’s music is a soulfully sung by the legendary A.R. Rahman with lyrics by Irshad Kamil, the song features Sachin Tendulkar exhibiting his life events, which will leave every Indian with goosebumps.

The recently released trailer of the much-awaited biographical drama, received a raving response from all quarters as it captures the cricket and personal life of the God of cricket in detail, revealing aspects of his life which have never been heard of or seen before.

The film is directed by James Erskine and produced by 200 Not Out Films. The movie stars Sachin Tendulkar, his son Arjun Tendulkar and Mayuresh Pem who is playing the role of Nitin Tendulkar.