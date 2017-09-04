Here’s The Erotic & Thriller Packed Trailer Of Raai Laxmi’s Julie 2

Neha Dhupia starrer Julie had created a stir in Bollywood with its content. The bold film that released in 2004 had Neha playing the role of a prostitute. The makers are now back with the sequel of the film, titled Julie 2.

Produced and directed by Deepak Shivdasani, Julie 2 is a thriller and stars South Indian actress Laxmi Raai. This will be Laxmi’s 50th film in her career and her first in Bollywood. After releasing the sensuous teaser trailer of the film they have now released the trailer.

Watch the trailer here:

In the trailer, the actor has managed to tease the viewers in her sultry avatar. Well, the trailer has the lead actress Raai Laxmi in a seductress avatar. This movie marks the debut of the south –indian actress. Raai is seen raising the temperature in her steamy appearance. The trailer of the film promises to expose the dark secrets of Bollywood, underworld, and politics.

Apparently, Pahlaj Nihalani will be the distributor of the film. A man, who believed the word ‘intercourse’ was not suitable for a film’s trailer and an on-screen kiss beyond a specific duration was not correct, is now a presenter on the sequel of an erotica. Call it an irony or convenience, Pahlaj Nihalani is now backing just the kind of product he opposed to while he chaired the Censor Board of Film Certification until last month.

Julie 2 is a thriller film written, directed by Deepak Shivdasani and produced by Vijay Nair. It features south actress Raai Laxmi in the lead role which marks her debut in Hindi cinema. This is the sequel to Shivdasani’s earlier film Julie. Viju Shah composes the film’s score and soundtrack while Sameer Reddy handles the cinematography. The movie has been shot in locations like Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Dubai. The movie releases on October 6th.