Here’s The BTS Of Main Kaun Hoon Song From Secret Superstar

The first song from Secret Superstar titled Main Kaun Hoon released recently and won everyone’s hearts with the deep and meaningful lyrics teamed with the soulful voice of Meghna Mishra.

The BTS video showcases the beautiful journey of the making of this heart warming track. While we may have witnessed many BTS videos, this video is profusely special as the team of Secret Superstar looks nothing less than a family.

The Secret Superstar team sat together to not only brainstorm for the film but also rehearse all the songs and scenes. The entire team including Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Advait Chandan, Amit Trivedi, Kausar Murani, Zaira Wasim and Meghna Mishra stayed at Panchgani for a course of time to work on the film together.

The video showcases everyone contributing to the journey and staying as an extended family while they not only rehearsed and jammed together but also had meals and play during their free time. The collaborative effort of the team is evident in the video.

The BTS video highlights the journey of the making of a secret Superstar i.e. Meghna Mishra. Meghna Mishra who is the voice of Zaiar Wasim in the film is of utmost importance to the film. Out of the 28 voices that were auditioned via the internet, Meghna was the one that was selected by composer Amit Trivedi.

The team went on to improvise numerous times by jamming together in order to achieve the perfect pitch for the song. The BTS also narrates how the young girl overcame her nervousness and insecurities while recording the song. In order to set the mood and to make Meghna feel comfortable lights were turned off during the recording of the song.

Talking about the girl Insia in the film Aamir Khan said, “She is a secret and a she is a Superstar, she is mysterious and no one knows who she is.”

Kiran Rao who is producing the film expressed her thoughts on the young singer saying, ” She (Meghna) has turned out to be an excellent, amazing voice for Zaira.”

Secret Superstar is a film essentially based on music with the lead protagonist Insia played by Zaira Wasim being an aspiring singer. The young girl faces resistance from her father after which she opts to follow her dreams by posting videos on social media anonymously.

The trailer of the film has received a great response raising the anticipation for the film. The struggle of a young girl has connected well with the audience leaving them hooked to the film.

Secret Superstar is Aamir Khan Productions’ eighth film after delivering blockbuster films like Lagaan, Taare Zameen Par, Dangal among others.

Produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao under the banner name of Aamir Khan Productions, Zee Studios, and Akash Chawla, Secret Superstar is written and directed by Advait Chandan. The film is slated to release on 19th October 2017.