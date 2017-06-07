Amitabh Bachchan launched the trailer of Dhanush and Kajol’s upcoming film VIP 2. The teaser is an action-packed film and looks like another blockbuster of Dhanush like his previous one titled Pa Paandi. But quite strangely, Kajol is missing in the teaser and not seen for a second also. We wonder whether she plays a major role in the film or not?

VIP 2 is a sequel of Dhanush’s 2014 Tamil hit Vella Illa Pattathari aka VIP. Watch the teaser here:

Kajol returns to Kollywood nearly after two decades with Dhanush’s VIP 2. Last seen in Arvind Swami starrer Minsara Kanavu, she’s playing a character with negative shades. Apparently, Dhanush had said that he was in awe of the actor’s energy. “Kajol ma’am is full of energy. Her energy is so infectious that it motivated people to work with the same enthusiasm. She is a very friendly and warm person. We had a great time working with her.”

He also said the second part will have its own surprises. “The sequel will be as exciting as VIP. But you can’t compare both these films. It has its own elements and I am sure it will be as successful as part one,” Dhanush had said.

VIP2 has retained Amala Paul, Vivek, Saranya Ponvannan and Samuthirakani from the first part. Kajol, who plays the role of an arrogant industrialist, is pitted against Dhanush in the film. Sean Roldan, who won the hearts of music lovers with Pa Paandi, is singing in this film.

The film will hit theatres in June 2017.