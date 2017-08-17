A Gentleman: Sundar Susheel Risky has piqued everyone’s interest with its wholesome entertainment quotient. The action comedy has got everyone hooked to the power packed action moves.

The action sequences in the film are highly intriguing as the actors are not only seen holding guns but also indulging into full fledged fight sequences. Sidharth Malhotra who is seen as the Risky Rishi uses the hand to hand combat technique in the film.

A Gentleman introduces the audience to a whole host of interesting action techniques. While earlier Sidharth Malhotra disclosed about learning urban rappelling for the film, the actor has now shared insights into the hand to hand combat he learned for A Gentleman.

The actor took to social media to share a video of his practice sessions wherein he was trained by the Hollywood action choreographer Cyrill Raffaelli.

Sidharth Malhotra shared the video saying, “#AGentleman action training all thanks to Cyril Raffaelli 💪👍! Our action choreographer #throwback”

The film has been garnering a great response from the audience for not only its action but also the steaming chemistry between Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez.

The recently released song Bandook Meri Laila is touted as the sexiest action song as the song captures the action of the film in the most sizzling way possible.

Bandook Meri Laila is the fourth song from the film after giving us chartbusters like Disco Disco, Baat Ban Jaye and Chandralekha. The music of the film is loved and appreciated by everyone.

The trailer of the film has got everyone hooked to the action comedy film owing to the power packed action and perfectly timed comic punches.

Produced by Fox Star Studios, A Gentleman is directed by directors Raj & D.K and is all set to release on August 25th, 2017.