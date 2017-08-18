After having started off from humble beginnings, the superlative actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has indeed come a long way. Even though he is one of the most successful stars in today’s Bollywood, not many know the kind of struggles that this man had to undergo in his earlier days, much before becoming a superstar.

Keeping in trend with film integrations with videos and serials, the makers of Babumoshai Bandookbaaz have now collaborated with the extremely famous YouTube channel of ‘Being Indian’. The said video shows the extremely talented Nawazuddin Siddiqui slipping into his character of ‘Babumoshai’ in the corporate office of ‘Being Indian’.

The said video starts off with Nawazuddin Siddiqui at his abusive best, much like his character in the film. The said video starts off with Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the new CEO being welcomed to the spacious office of ‘Being Indian’. While the old CEO believes in ‘being classy’, the new CEO Nawazuddin Siddiqui believes in making it ‘massy’. In order to make the office massy, he calls his ‘Team Babumoshai’ to do the honours. Thereafter, he brings in the changes like ‘Babumoshai Rangeela Adda’. After that, he starts dictating his terms to the officials of ‘Being Indian’ about the dos and don’ts that he wants in the office. This is followed by a detailed introduction of ‘Team Babumoshai’, which has some of the most outlined characters. ‘Team Babumoshai’ also develops the formula to go viral and shares the same with the team of ‘Being Indian’.

At the end of the day, when Nawazuddin Siddiqui is about to leave the office of ‘Being Indian’ in order to set up many other offices and also set right many officers, an employee comes running to him to say that he is the best boss ever one can have as he parties every day. On the other hand, his office rarely ever gave him a chance to party. All in all, a must watch video for all the offices.

Besides Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz also stars Bidita Bag as the film’s leading lady. Directed by Kushan Nandy, the film is slated to release on August 25 this year.