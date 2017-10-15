Here’s The Fun-Filled Making Video Of Judwaa 2 Posters

The blockbuster of the year Judwaa 2 is breaking records at the box office. It is not just in India but Varun Dhawan starrer Judwaa 2 is rocking the box office worldwide. Its earnings at the global box office too have left trade analysts astonished.

Presented by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Judwaa 2 has been directed by David Dhawan and stars Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Taapsee Pannu. It released on September 29th, 2017.

The makers now released the Making Of video of the posters. The video has the lead actors having fun during the photoshoot of the posters. Director, David Dhawan is also seen enjoying the behind the scenes action.

Judwaa 2 is a pleasant surprise for industry insiders as the film was solely riding on the shoulders of Varun, who was stepping in the shoes of Salman Khan in the reboot of his hit ’90s flick ‘Judwaa‘. Looks like the audience has given the reboot a thumbs up.

Judwaa 2‘ sees Varun bringing back to celluloid the iconic characters Raja and Prem, previously portrayed by Salman Khan in ‘Judwaa‘, which was also directed by David Dhawan. Jacqueline and Taapsee have stepped into the shoes of Karisma Kapoor and Rambha.

On the work front, Jacqueline, next, will be seen in Drive opposite Sushant Singh Rajput which is slated for release on March 2, 2018. It is being produced by Hiroo Johar and Karan Johar. Whereas Varun is prepping up for his upcoming films Sui Dhaaga – Made In India & October. Taapsee Pannu will next be seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Mulk and in Shaad Ali’s next with Diljit Dosanjh.