Zareen Khan is all set to rule the silver screen with her upcoming film Aksar 2, a sequel to the 2006 film Aksar.

Aksar was a huge hit among the masses when it released. Years later, now in 2017, the makers have decided to take the franchise forward with its first sequel Aksar 2. Recently, the teaser was released and now, the makers have released a new motion poster. Take a look:

Saraswati Chandra actor Gautam Rode will be seen in this new horror flick’.The actor unveiled the first motion poster of his upcoming movie for his fans. The teaser shows Zareen in a seductress avatar. The teaser is mysterious and doesn’t really give out a lot of info. We hope the suspense created by the makers is worth the wait.

Aksar tells the story about Rajveer, who cannot divorce his possessive wife Sheena due to an expensive prenuptial agreement. But when he hires Ricky to seduce her and get rid of her, his plan backfires with serious consequences.The film also stars Lillete Dubey and Mohit Madaan in lead roles. Mohit Madaan, who will be seen as a character named Bachchan in the film, says working in the upcoming film was a “challenge” for him as he finds no similarity with the role.

Directed by Anant Mahadevan, the release date of the film is not yet announced. The first installment of the film was not a big hit at the box office. Let’s see if the sequel will be able to make a mark at the box office or not.