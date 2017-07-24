The makers of Jab Harry Met Sejal have been truly indulging in some amazing promotional strategies! They have already amped up the excitement among the people before the big release. After the release of the mini trails and the songs, there has been a lot of buzz among the fans.

Now the makers have released a making of the song Beech Beech Mein. The video has behind the scenes of the song. We see Anushka and Shah Rukh Khan to prep for the song. The peppy song is becoming the new party anthem.

Watch the behind-the-scenes video here:

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma had launched this party song while club hopping in South Mumbai.

Grooving to a club beat after a long time on screen, superstar Shah Rukh Khan is seen dancing with Anushka Sharma in the disco song of Jab Harry Met Sejal, titled Beech Beech Mein. The two are seen enjoying karaoke and matching their steps with each other. This peppy number will force you to put on your dancing shoes immediately.

Jab Harry Met Sejal is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film revolves around how Harry & Sejal’s journey across Europe in search for Sejal’s engagement ring makes Harry understand love & relationships better. The romantic comedy will showcase Anushka for the first time in the role of a Gujarati girl named Sejal Jhaveri while Shah Rukh plays a Punjabi guy named Harinder Singh Nehra. It is all set to release on August 4.

With so much excitement among the audience, we hope to see the response the makers get at the box office.