Hello Hello From Pataakha: Malaika Arora Is Back To Melt You With Her HOTNESS!

After releasing the super interesting trailer and the first song Balma, the makers of Pataakha have launched the second song Hello Hello from the film today. This item song features the hot Malaika Arora who is literally setting the screens on fire with her sexy moves.

Just like Vishal Bhardwaj’s earlier songs, even this song has a masaledaar touch to it. Hello Hello has all the elements in it which will make you want to shake your leg too. The song is sung by Rekha Bhardwaj, music composition is by Vishal Bhardwaj, and it is written by Gulzar.

Check out this peppy track here:

Hello Hello packs Gulzar’s peppy lyrics, Vishal Bhardwaj’s foot-tapping music and Rekha Bhardwaj’s trademarked rustic voice. Special mention about Ganesh Acharya’s choreography as Malaika Arora Khan is nailing every step with her sensuous presence.

Recently, at the song launch event, Vishal joked that he wanted to cast Uma Thurman and Scarlett Johansson to play the role of two sisters in his film. Asked whether he always wanted to work with new actors for this film, Bhardwaj said: “I wanted to work with Uma Thurman and Scarlett Johansson as sisters in the film as it would have looked so amazing to see them speaking Rajasthani in the film, but sadly, they don’t know how to speak Rajasthani.

“I wanted to cast new people in this film because the kind of commitment I was seeking in this film would have been given to me by new actors only.”

Pataakha is a comedy-drama film directed by Vishal Bhardwaj about two sisters who share a difficult relationship with each other.

Based on Charan Singh Pathik’s short story, the film features Sanya Malhotra, debutant Radhika Madan, Sunil Grover, Saanand Verma and Vijay Raaz in lead roles. It is scheduled to release on September 28.