Helicopter Eela Trailer: Mother-Son Relationship Served FRESH!

Actress Kajol released the trailer of her upcoming film Helicopter Eela on her 44th birthday on Sunday.

“‘Helicopter Eela‘ trailer is here! Film will be everywhere on September 7,” Kajol tweeted along with the link to the trailer. Directed by Pradeep Sarkar, the film also stars the National Award-winning actor Riddhi Sen, who will be playing Kajol’s son.

Written by Mitesh Shah, Helicopter Eela will see Kajol playing a single mother and an aspiring singer. The movie is co-produced by Ajay Devgn and Jayantilal Gada of Pen India Ltd. Check out the trailer here:

Celebrities like Rishi Kapoor, Preity Zinta and Kajol’s sister Tanishaa Mukerji took to Twitter to wish her.

Rishi Kapoor: Wish you a very happy birthday. Lots of love and blessings! Please say hi to mom. Have neither met her nor worked with her since eons. Love to the family.

