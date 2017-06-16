The makers of Tubelight released a powerful track Main Agar sung by the rockstar Atif Aslam. Composed by Pritam, this song sure leaves you reeling with strong heart-felt emotions of friendship! Atif Aslam’s deep voice coupled with Pritam’s melodious composition spell magic onscreen leaving you extremely emotional! The first line itself “Main agar sitaron se chura ke laoo, Roshni hawaaon se churake laoo” instantly lifts your mood.

What makes this song even more special is we are introduced to Zhu Zhu and Matin Rey Tangu who are making their Bollywood debut with this film. Amitabh Bhattacharya’s beautiful words bring forth with the two. The visuals of Salman with Zhu Zhu and Matin go on to show their strong yet beautiful camaraderie!

Watch the song here:

Currently, the music of Tubelight has taken over all the music charts. The celebratory number Radio has fans dancing to its signature step while Naach Meri Jaan is hailed as the Bhaihood anthem with fans loving Salman and Sohail’s chemistry. Tinka Dil Mera is about the love only brothers can share know. Salman Khan also teamed up with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan once again for the third song of Tubelight – Tinka Tinka Dil Mera, composed by Pritam. It is a beautiful melody about separation and heartbreak.

Tubelight is produced by Salma Khan & Salman Khan and directed by Kabir Khan. It stars Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Zhu Zhu. It is co-produced by Amar Butala. The executive producer is Rajan Kapoor, the associate producer is Garima Mehta and music is by Pritam. Tubelight will release in cinemas worldwide on 23rd June, 2017.

We can’t wait to watch this stunning song on the big screen on 23rd June!