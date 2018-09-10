Hear Me Love Me: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Reveals Her Upcoming Show’s Logo In A Unique Way!

Shilpa Shetty Kundra launched the logo of her the new Amazon Prime Original Series Hear Me. Love Me through which she will be making her digital streaming debut.

During the logo-reveal, the super stylish Shilpa Shetty Kundra released 99 heart-shaped balloons – the one held back revealed the logo of the show.

Behind the intriguing reveal was a truly innovative logo that had a camera strapped onto a heart – which left everyone wondering about the twist the show will bring to the Indian audiences.

The show’s concept has a tangy twist on virtual dating – a totally disruptive take on the subject that one needs to look out for! Apart from the mystery of what the show is going to be, fans are eagerly waiting for Bollywood’s beloved diva Shilpa Shetty Kundra to play the role of Cupid for the very first time.

Have a look at the logo reveal unit featuring Shilpa Shetty as cupid.

Hear Me. Love me is the next Prime Original series which will stream on Amazon Prime Video soon.

Created by Freemantle, Hear Me. Love Me is a first-of-its-kind reality format that redefines the concept of blind dating.