After impressing audiences and critics at its world premiere at the 67th Berlin International Film Festival 2017, where it also won the CICAE Art Cinema Award, Drishyam Films’ upcoming next NEWTON is now slated to release on 22 September in India.

The film was suppose to release on 18th August with Bareilly Ki Barfi but the makers have announced a new release date with a teaser of the film.

Watch the teaser here:

The teaser begins with Sanjay Mishra lecturing on the importance of Indian elections. He promises a bunch of his pupils that there won’t be any hooliganism in the upcoming general elections. The scene jump cuts to another frame, where we find Rajkummar Rao thoughtfully calculating the theories of Newton.

The black comedy film produced by Manish Mundra and directed by Amit V Masurkar will release across India in 300 screens.

Trending :

The film made its Asia premiere at the 41st Hong Kong Film Festival 2017 where it won the Jury Prize for the Best Film and its North American premiere at the 15th Tribeca Film Festival 2017 in the International Narrative Competition section.

Newton‘s director, Amit V Masurkar (of Sulemani Keeda fame) says, “This film is very close to my heart. We had an exciting and demanding shoot in the middle of Chhattisgarh jungles, and the result is this unique story which we are proud to share.”

After winning many international accolades for Newton, Manish Mundra is thrilled with the film’s theatrical release slated for August 18. The founder of Drishyam Films and the producer of Newton says, “This is the moment we’ve been waiting for all year. We have already travelled the whole world with Newton, but there is no feeling like bringing it home to our Indian fans. After receiving so much love for our films Waiting and Dhanak last year from both critics and audiences, we are now very excited to get the reactions for Newton.”