Hathyar Song From Subedar Joginder Singh Will Make Your Heart Swell With Pride

Subedar Joginder Singh– the first ever film to showcase the life of a Param Vir Chakra recipient is all set to release on the 6th of April, 2018 worldwide. Starring Gippy Grewal and Aditi Sharma in the lead roles, the film has lot more to offer to the audience in terms of heart melting family moments, bone-tickling dialogue deliveries from artists, moments arousing patriotism and respect for soldiers, enthralling action sequences, so on and so forth.

This film has remained in the news for all the good reasons. This time around, with the release of the song Hathyar, it is bound to make your heart swell with pride. The song has many moments wherein, one realizes the varied emotions associated with a soldier who has set himself up for a journey where his return is completely uncertain. Yet, the determination in his mind and the respect towards his duty makes him unabatedly walk towards his goal of fighting for the nation.

The song starts with the verse with Guru Gobind Ji’s Bani in the Dasam Granth “Deh Shiva Bar Mohe Ihai Shubh Karman Te Kabhu Na Taron; Na Daron Arr Siyo Jab Jai Laron Nishchay Kar Apni Jeet Karon”, meaning O Lord, grant me this boon, May I never refrain from righteous acts; that I might fight without fear of all foes and with firm resolve claim victory. The Sikhs have known for their strength and bravery since time immemorial. Less we know, little we realize and least we acknowledge the supreme sacrifices of the warriors who lay down their lives for the nation.