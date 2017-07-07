The makers of Jab Harry Met Sejal have released a new video of Harry and Sejal indulge in a rapid fire round. Anushka Sharma in the video nails the Gujarati accent whereas Shah Rukh Khan wows his fan with his charm.

In the video, one can see how Sejal is interfering in every question answered by Harry. Shah Rukh Khan’s character is frustrated by the end of the video as Sejal continues to pronounce his name incorrectly.

Watch the video here:

Apart from this video, the makers of Jab Harry Met Sejal have introduced the characters of the film in the most unusual ways. Giving a further insight on Shah Rukh Khan’s character Harry, the marketers have introduced one of the most interactive chat bots on Facebook for fans to engage with the lead character on the digital medium.

This activity makes them the first Indian film to have a chat bot with an immersive experience using multiple conversation pieces. Not just generic conversations, the chat bot will also give users an opportunity to create their custom posters, participate in a travel based personality quiz, get access to videos and win merchandise.

Trending :

This will help the fans understand his character alongside the various promotional activities. Known to stand out for its innovative marketing skills, the chat bot activity is another step forward for Red Chillies Entertainment in the game of keeping up the interaction with their digital audience on a daily and one-on-one basis.

The makers are indulging in some serious strategy as they released the trailer inform on 5 mini trails, later the first song was launched with 400 Sejal’s in Ahmedabad and the second song Beech Beech Mein while Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma went club hopping in Mumbai.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, the film is slated to release on the 4th of August, 2017.