Here’s the new dialogue promo of the upcoming comedy drama film Haraamkhor featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shweta Tripathi.

The promo showcases the conversation between Sandhya and Shyam, where she feels bit awkward to address her teacher, who happens to be her lover.

Watch this trailer right here:

Directed by Shlok Sharma, Haraamkhor is set to hit the screens on this Friday along with OK Jaanu.