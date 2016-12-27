Haraamkhor trailer out, the film sets a new record of shoot in 16 days!

Haraamkhor has had a long struggle to make its way finally to the theatres soon. In a landmark judgment last week, FCAT reversed their ban on the film citing it to be socially responsible and in fact hoping it would carry a positive message for girls to be aware of their rights. Shot in a small village in Gujarat, the film explores the romance between a 14 year old school student and her professor.

The trailer of the film has been released. Decorated with visuals set in a small village are the main characters of the film, the teacher, the student, the small boy who has crush on the same girl and his friend who helps him and the teachers wife. Packed with great comical situations looks like both Nawazuddin Siddique and the child actors will have a great Jugal Bandi on screen trying to woo the girl played by Shweta Tripathi.

The trailer filled with peppy Music is funny in parts as serious in the other sprinkled with the perfect dash of impeccable acting from its lead cast.

The film is set to release on 13th January 2017.