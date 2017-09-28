The legendary singer, Lata Mangeshkar, who ruled the golden period of Indian cinema music for almost seven decades, turns 88 today. She has sung for music industry of Indian cinema for almost seven decades and has recorded songs in 36 regional and foreign languages. From playful to religious and melodious and melancholic, Lata’s vast discography offers all kinds of songs for all sorts of moods.

Here is playlist of some of her hit songs:

1. Lag Ja Gale (Who Kaun Thi, 1964)

2. Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh (Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai, 1960)

3. Bahon Mein Chali Aao (Anamika,1973)

4. Ab Ke Sajan Sawan (Chupke Chupke,1975)

5. Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya (Mughal-E-Azam, 1960)

6. Mera Saaya Saath Hoga (Mera Saaya, 1966)

7. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, 2001)

8. Kabhi Kabhie Mere Dil Mein (Kabhi Kabhie, 1976)

9. Ye Kahaan Aa Gaye Hum (Silsila, 1981)

10. Luka Chuppi (Rang De Basanti, 2006)

Here’s the BONUS song for all you guys who are new in the field of love.

Pyaar Hua Ikrar Hua (Shree 420, 1955)

We wish Lata Mangeshkar a very Happy Birthday!!