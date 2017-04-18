After playing a devotee of Lord Hanuman in his hit cross-border drama Bajrangi Bhaijaan, superstar Salman Khan lent his voice for the animated feature film Hanuman Da Damdaar. The trailer is out and it has definitely given a fun Bollywood touch to this animated film, thanks to Bhai’s dialogues like ‘Ek baar jo mene commitment kar di’, ‘Hata saawan ki ghata, what about my katha?’. I mean, can you imagine Lord Hanuman saying all of that?

This trailer is really fun and entertaining. Salman has lent voice to the grown-up Hanuman, but the film is more on his younger version.

Watch the trailer right here:

Other actors who have lent their voice to the characters include Javed Akhtar as Rishi Valmiki, Makarand Deshpande as Vishrava , Raveena Tandon as Hanuman’s Mother, Kunal Kemmu as Devraj Indra and Vinay Pathak as Popat Sharma.

Scheduled to release on May 19, the film narrates the story more on Hanuman’s younger version. It begins at a point much before he meets Lord Ram — a time when he was oblivious of his strength, mettle, and purpose in life. Director Ruchi Narain says, “It was while working out the release calendar that we realised that our first look launch was coinciding with Hanuman Jayanti. With this kind of blessing, we’re sure this summer will be truly damdaar.”

Veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar has given the voice-over to animated character Valmiki. “The era in which the story is set… it had to have someone who would be narrating the story. There wasn’t much written and documented then. People travelled around telling stories and passed it on.

“We believed it would be a nice build-up alongside. Given ‘Ramayana’ is written by Valmiki, it made sense to have Valmiki as the narrator. And once we decided to have a narrator, it had to be Javed Akhtar for he is the best,” said Ruchi Narain.