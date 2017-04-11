Salman Khan Is Lord Hanuman’s Voice In New Animation Flick, Hanuman Da Damdaar

On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti today, the motion poster of the animation film, ‘Hanuman Da Damdaar‘, has been released. Interestingly, Salman Khan has lent his voice to the grown-up Hanuman in the film, which has been written and directed by Ruchi Narain.

Scheduled to release on May 19, the film narrates the story more on Hanuman’s younger version. It begins at a point much before he meets Lord Ram — a time when he was oblivious of his strength, mettle, and purpose in life. Ruchi says, “It was while working out the release calendar that we realised that our first look launch was coinciding with Hanuman Jayanti. With this kind of blessing, we’re sure this summer will be truly damdaar.”

Salman shared the motion poster on his twitter handle and wrote – “Yeh Summer hoga bada Damdaar, Dekho motion poster of #HanumanDaDamdaar Aaj HanumanJayanti ke din. @hanuman_damdaar”

Check out the motion here:

The 21-second motion poster gives an introduction to all the characters essaying a vital role in the animated project. Other actors who have lent their voice to the characters include Javed Akhtar, Makarand Deshpande, Raveena Tandon, Kunal Kemmu and Vinay Pathak.

On the work front, Salman will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s historical war drama Tubelight, which is scheduled for an Eid release this year. The film marks the Bollywood debut of Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and features Salman’s close buddy, superstar Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo. It also stars Sohail Khan and Late actor Om Puri in key roles. It is set to hit the screens on 23rd June during the Eid weekend.

Salman Khan is presently busy shooting for Sultan helmer Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger Zinda Hai. This movie is the second instalment in the Tiger franchise which stars Katrina Kaif as the female lead. It is produced under the reputed banner of Yash Raj Film and is set to hit the screens on 22nd December this year during the Christmas weekend.