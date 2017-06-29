While the makers of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha released their 1st song yesterday ‘Hans Mat Pagle’, here’s presenting the female version of the track. This melodious song showcases Jaya’s (Bhumi) brewing love for Keshav (Akshay) when he is not around and remembers the incidents when he stalks her. The song is sung by Shreya Ghosal.

Watch the song here:

After the trailer release, the makers have been getting an appreciation for the amazing story line! It’s the ordinary man’s extraordinary journey in bringing awareness and solution to his town about the proper use and need of sanitation. The film’s trailer is a mix of entertainment & social values. With a perfect dose of humour, drama, and romance, the flm deals with a basic problem of sanitation and how rural India ignores it.

The movie also features Anupam Kher and Sana Khan in supporting roles. The film is a satirical comedy in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan which revolves around the troubles in a married couple’s life due to lack of sanitation facility in the house.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is directed by Shree Narayan Singh and is all set to release on August 11.

Apart from this Akshay Kumar will soon be seen in Twinkle Khanna’s upcoming film Padman opposite Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte, whereas Bhumi Pednakar will share the silver screen once again with Ayushmann Khurrana in Subh Mangal Savdhaan.

