The makers of Raees have now come up with a new promotional track from the film, Halka Halka featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan.

The song features a sizzling chemistry between the duo. Composed by Ram Sampat, the song has been crooned by Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghoshal.

Check out the new song here:

Raees released on 25th January and has been performing exceptionally well at the box office.

Directed by Rahul Dholakia, the film also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui.