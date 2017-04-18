Here’s presenting the much-awaited song Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahunga from Half Girlfriend.

The trailer of the film had a glimpse of the song. It was an instant hit among the audiences and fans. Music lovers have also made several covers of the song, which seem to have gone viral already.

The track has been crooned by Arijit Singh & Shashaa Tirupati. The lyrics are penned by Manoj Muntashir.

Enjoy the romantic track right here:

Arjun Kapoor shared the song on his twitter handle and captioned it as “Witness Madhav’s unconditional love in #PhirBhiTumkoChaahunga! Out NOW: http://bit.ly/PhirBhiTumkoChaahunga … @ShraddhaKapoor”

Half Girlfriend is a romance drama which revolves around a small town boy Madhav Jha played by Arjun, who falls in love with an uptown Delhi girl Riya Somani played by Shraddha. This is the first time Arjun and Shraddha are teamed up together for a film.

Arjun Kapoor plays a Bihari guy, in the film. It was earlier reported that Arjun went to stay in Bihar for over 10 days before they began shooting for the film. Just so that he could get the dialect and mannerisms right, he interacted with the localities there. Not just that, Arjun also hired a language coach to help him with the diction and also to understand how someone from Bihar, who is not very fluent in English, would speak it.

Half Girlfriend is being directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Mohit Suri and Chetan Bhagat.

Apart from Arjun and Shraddha in the lead, the film also stars actors Rhea Chakraborty, Seema Biswas, Vikrant Massey and Felix Shindraj among others. The movie is slated to release on May 19, 2017.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor has just wrapped up the shooting of Mubarakan. The film is directed by Anees Bazmee. It is set to hit the screens on 28th July.

On the other hand, Shraddha Kapoor will be next seen in Haseena, where she’ll play the titular role – Haseena Parkar. The film has completed its shooting and is currently in the post-production stage.

The film is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and it also stars Siddhanth Kapoor playing Dawood Ibrahim. Haseena is scheduled to release on 14th July.