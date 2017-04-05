After releasing two posters and motion posters, the makers of Half Girlfriend have released a character introduction video of Madhav Jha aka Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor plays a Bihari guy, in the film, and is seen reading excerpts from the book ‘Half Girlfriend‘ of which, the film is an adaption. It was earlier reported that Arjun went to stay in Bihar for over 10 days before they began shooting for the film. Just so that he could get the dialect and mannerisms right, he interacted with the localities there.

And not just that, Arjun also hired a language coach to help him with the diction and also to understand how someone from Bihar, who is not very fluent in English, would speak it.

Check out the introductory promo here:

Shraddha’s character in the film is of a Delhi girl and a key part of the film was shot in the capital city, with Delhi University being the main hub where a chunk of it was shot. The 30-year old actress will be playing basketball, in the film for which she has undergone training.

Half Girlfriend is a romance drama which revolves around a small town boy Madhav Jha played by Arjun, who falls in love with an uptown Delhi girl Riya Somani played by Shraddha. This is the first time Arjun and Shraddha are teamed up together for a film. The movie was also shot in the Times Square and the UN Headquarters in New York City. The trailer of the film will be out on April 10.

Half Girlfriend is being directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Mohit Suri and Chetan Bhagat.

Apart from Arjun and Shraddha in the lead, the film also stars actors Rhea Chakraborty, Seema Biswas, Vikrant Massey and Felix Shindraj among others. The movie is slated to release on May 19, 2017.