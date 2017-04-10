Here’s presenting the trailer of the much-awaited movie Half Girlfriend. Starring Arjun Kapoor as Madhav Jha & Shraddha Kapoor as Riya Somani, the film is set against the backdrop of three distinct worlds of Delhi, Patna & New York.

The trailer revolves around Madhav and Riya’s half love story. Madhav wants a relationship, but Riya doesn’t. So, she agrees to be his ‘Half Girlfriend’. More than a friend, less than a girlfriend, is what they term it!

Check out the trailer here:

‘Half Girlfriend – Dost se Zyada, Girlfriend se kam’, an adaptation of Chetan Bhagats’s best selling novel ‘Half Girlfriend’. Directed by Mohit Suri, the intense love story sets out to explore the grey area in relationships today; the ‘in-between space’, between two people.

This is the first time Arjun and Shraddha are teamed up together for a film. The movie was also shot in the Times Square and the UN Headquarters in New York City.

Half Girlfriend is being produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Mohit Suri and Chetan Bhagat.

Apart from Arjun and Shraddha in the lead, the film also stars actors Rhea Chakraborty, Seema Biswas, Vikrant Massey and Felix Shindraj among others. The movie is slated to release on May 19, 2017.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor has just wrapped up the shooting of Mubarakan. Arjun Kapoor will be seen in double roles Charan Singh and Karan Singh. While Anil Kapoor will be seen playing the role of Kartar Singh in the film. The film is directed by Anees Bazmee. It is set to hit the screens on 28th July.

On the other hand, Shraddha Kapoor will be next seen in Haseena, where she’ll play the titular role – Haseena Parkar. The film has completed its shooting and is currently in the post-production stage.

The film is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and it also star Siddhanth Kapoor playing Dawood Ibrahim. Haseena is scheduled to release on 14th July.