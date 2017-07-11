Gurgaon, is a cautionary tale that reminds us of the famous saying, what goes around, comes around. It was selected at Work-In-Progress Lab of NFDC Film Bazaar in 2015 and won the Prasad DI Award in the fiction feature category.

Inspired by true events, Gurgaon, starring Akshay Oberoi, Ragini Khanna and Pankaj Tripathi, is the directorial debut of National Award winning cinematographer Shanker Raman. The teaser of the film was released today along with a brand new poster. We must say Pankaj Tripathi completely stands out in this teaser with his impressive acting chops.

Watch the teaser here:

The film tells the story of Kehri Singh, a real estate baron, who runs his business Preet Real Estate in his daughter’s name. She is his lucky charm. Kehri Singh’s oldest son Nikki Singh is often sidelined by his father as a good for nothing, who only brings bad luck. Driven by his need to pay off a large debt to a local bookie, Nikki Singh sets off a chilling chain of events, that unwittingly force his cold-blooded father to confront his buried past.

Talking about his directorial debut which he also co-wrote, Shanker said: “This film has been built and supported by incredible talent. The fact that it is ready for a nationwide release is evidence that anything is possible when we love and support each other. Come celebrate their work and be a part of it.”

Gurgaon, is a noir thriller slated for a pan India release on 4th August 2017. The film is produced by JAR Pictures, the makers of award winning and internationally acclaimed films, Liar’s Dice, Killa and Nil Battey Sannata.

Watch this space as the trailer will be released soon!