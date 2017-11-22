Gulbadan From Firangi Is The Perfect Old School Song !

Kapil Sharma is gearing up for his latest movie film that stars him along with Ishita Dutta and Monica Gill. Firangi is said to be a historical period drama set in 1920. The movie is produced by Kapil Sharma’s production while it is directed by Rajiev Dhingra.

Ishita was earlier seen in Drishyam where she played Ajay Devgn’s daughter. Monica, on the other hand, has appeared in Punjabi films including Ambarsariya and Sardaarji 2.

The makers have now released a new song from the film. The song is named Gulbadan. It is sung by Mamta Sharma while the music is given by Jatinder Shah and the lyrics are written by Ashraf Ali & Krishna Bhardwaj.

The song has a Qawali kind of backdrop. It features Iranian-Swedish actress and model Maryam Zakaria, who performed to the Bollywood track Dil Mera Muft Ka alongside actress Kareena Kapoor Khan in 2012. The song has some extremely sexy moves and will definitely set your mood.

The film is based on the story of a local boy (played by Sharma) who falls in love with an NRI girl.The movie is all set to release on 1st December.

Ishita Dutta, who will be seen in Firangi, has never faced the casting couch so far in Bollywood, but she says she will never compromise on self respect and dignity to chase success.

Often, it surfaces that budding actors feel forced to compromise for survival.

Asked about her journey, Ishita told IANS: “I think I am very fortunate to have my sister, who is always there to guide me and my food and lodging has been taken care of. Since my basic need of life is secure, when it comes to working, I never appeared like a desperate struggler who needs the job to run the kitchen.”

“It is unfortunate that in every industry, there are people who take advantage of needy people, but I would like to tell all the budding actors not to be vulnerable and always have a backup plan because rejection in auditions and films is not the end of the world. Self respect and dignity are more important for a woman than success,” she concluded.