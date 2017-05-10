Remember the Ajay Devgn and Konkona Sen Sharma starrer comedy-drama film Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge. Well, the makers of the film are back with yet another entertainer Guest iin London.

Directed by Ashwni Dhir, this family entertainer plays on the theme of uninvited guests. While Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Kharbanda play a young couple residing in London, their happy lives are presumably disturbed when an older couple Ganga Chacha played by Paresh Rawal and Guddi Chachi played by Tanvi Azmi land up at their doorstep uninvited.

Check out the trailer here:

Director Ashwni Dhir while talking about the project said, “When we talk about guests, the first thought that comes to our mind is, ‘Oh no not again’. The movie is about an old couple from Bhatinda who are visiting Kartik and Kriti’s home in London but are uninvited.”

He further said that the story revolves around how the couple’s life turns upside down because of the guests. “The film highlights the social and cultural differences between the two generations. The aim behind this sequel is to reach to every family and not just the peer groups,” the director continued.The film highlights the social and cultural differences between the two generations.

The songs of this family entertainer are composed by Raghav Sachar-Amit Mishra and are written by Kumaar.

“When Paresh Rawal and Kartik come together on the screen you are sure to witness some hilarious moments,” adds the producer Abhishek Pathak.

The film, which underwent a title change from its original title ‘Atithii In London’, has been extensively shot in London and New York. Panorama Studios presents, A Kiaan Entertainment Ltd (UK) production, produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak, Guest in London is written and directed by Ashwni Dhir. The film releases on June 16, 2017.