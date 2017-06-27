The makers of Jagga Jasoos have been treating their fans with some funny and adorable behind-the-scenes videos from the sets of the film. After releasing the goofy third song titled, Jhumritalaiyya, the makers have now released a new behind-the-scenes video.

In the video, Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor are being attacked by the seagulls while they perform a stunt in Morrocco. Later, Shruti tells Jagga to just look into her eyes and perform the difficult stunt and Jagga agrees to do so and the duo comes out with flying colours in their stunt report card. It’s fun to watch the Jodi having a blast on the sets of the film!

Watch the behind-the-scenes video here:

In the first song titled Ullu Ka Patta, the lead is seen hitting the streets of Morocco with their quirky and unusual robotic dance moves, trying to earn money for their travels from the people around. The second song, Galti Se Mistake features Ranbir Kapoor dressed in a college attire dancing at his goofy best with some of his buddies. The actor’s quirky avatar in the track left everyone giggling.

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif’s Jagga Jasoos has had the audience intrigued ever since the makers revealed the trailer aka the ‘World of Jagga’. By giving the audience an insight into the adventurous and mystic world of Jagga Jasoos, Anurag Basu has not only left the audience in anticipation of the film’s release but also in curiosity to unfold the mystery of Jagga Jasoos.The film is produced by Disney and Pictureshuru Production and directed by Anurag Basu.

We can’t wait to visit World Of Jagga on 14th July. Are you excited for the film? Let us know in the comment section below!