Here’s the trailer of the upcoming American superhero flick Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

The film is the sequel to 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy and features the ensemble cast of Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Sylvester Stallone and Kurt Russell.

Watch this trailer right here:

Directed by James Gunn, the film is set to hit the screens on 5th May, 2017.