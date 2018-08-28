Graham Roland: Jack Ryan Is A Moral Guy In A World That Is Amoral & Immoral

Fans of “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” franchise will remember the iconic Jack Ryan films like The Hunt for Red October, Patriot Games, Clear and Present Danger and realize that the Amazon Prime Original’s new series on Jack Ryan is nothing like it. It’s an origin story with a whole new take on Jack Ryan.

Jack is a guy who is a fish out of the water. At the beginning of the show, you encounter a character who is just an ordinary officer and not yet the well-respected person in the CIA, unlike the films where he was already a successful and high ranking officer.

All Ryan stories are geopolitical thrillers relevant to the times. The Jack Ryan character was originally created during the Cold War era, but the show’s storylines are set up in the present day. Merging the old and new characteristics of Ryan, the character has been placed against a backdrop of what is actually happening in the world today. Commenting on the same, John Krasinski who plays Ryan in the show said, “One of the reasons I did the show is because you get to start at the beginning. You get to start with Ryan being a fish out of water. He is a guy who didn’t know what he was getting into.”

Adding to that, co-creator and co-showrunner, Graham Roland commented, “Ryan made his living with his brains. In the show, he finds himself going into the field for the very first time as an operative, dealing with conflicts of a very different type.”

Also, starring Wendell Pierce, Prime Original series “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” is slated to release on 31st August, 2018 on Amazon Prime Video