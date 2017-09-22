Bollywood star Ajay Devgn is piquing up the excitement for the fourth instalment of Golmaal franchise, Golmaal Again. The team recently gave us a special treat by releasing a couple of posters.

Golmaal Again, which is the fourth installment of the franchise directed by Rohit Shetty, also stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu and Tusshar Kapoor.

The makers have finally released the trailer of the movie and it’s mind-blasting!!!!! It looks like the cast is all set to take us on a new ride with the horror-comedy. With the release of the trailer, we bet you won’t be able to wait for the movie.

Watch the trailer here:

The trailer surprisingly has a spooky feel to it this time and it looks like Parineeti is the one who is going to be a magician in this Rohit Shetty film. From the cast to the witty dialogues, Golmaal Again looks like a blockbuster. Parineeti and Tabu are at their sassiest best as we get a small glimpse of both the characters in the trailer. They add the glamour quotient to the movie for sure as they join the crazy boys!

The film is touted to be a special one in ways more than one. But while there are new additions to the cast, some familiar faces including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rimi Sen and Sharman Joshi among many others won’t be a part this time.

Trending :

Reliance Entertainment in association with Mangl Murti Films and Rohit Shetty Picturez, Golmaal Again has been directed by Rohit Shetty. Shooting for the film had started on March 9. The earlier three installments of the film featured Ajay Devgn, Arshad, Tushar Kapoor and Mukesh Tiwari as constants. Actors like Shreyas Talpade, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ashwini Kalsekar have also been a part of the films. The film is locked for a Diwali release.

What are your thoughts on the film? Are you excited about the film? Tell us in comments below!