Gold Trailer: Akshay Kumar Is Back With Yet Another Memorable Performance!

Akshay Kumar is known for doing the roles that are remembered because of him. Be it Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Baby, Airlift or PadMan, Akshay has nailed every of his performance. Gold trailer is here & we’re sure this will be another Akshay Kumar trademarked film.

The trailer screams patriotism in every second & thankfully nothing seems forced. Akshay Kumar’s Bengali accent is on-point and he has made sure how this movie will bag Gold for him. From Kunal Kapoor to Amit Sadh, Mouni Roy & Vineet Kumar Singh – everyone seems to be at top of their form.

Check out the trailer here:

Gold is a sports drama directed by Reema Kagti and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner Excel Entertainment.

Gold will mark the Bollywood debut of popular TV actress Mouni Roy and will feature Amit Sadh in a pivotal role.

The film is about India’s first Olympic medal win as a free nation in 1948 at the 14th Olympic Games at London. It will release on Independence Day in 2018.

Kunal Kapoor was recently asked about his experience of working with Akshay Kumar, he said “He is very easy to work with and he is also somebody I have a great amount of admiration for because he is somebody who has constantly reinvented the way. You know he was somebody who started as an action hero, then he was somebody who was associated with comedy films, now he has changed that and is associated with content that is socially relevant.”

Kunal said that he cannot think of many other actors who have reinvented themselves like Akshay has.

“So, I have a lot of respect for that, for what he does and what he has achieved,” he added.

Apart from Gold, Akshay Kumar also has S. Shankar’s multi-lingual science-fiction film 2.0 alongside South superstar Rajinikanth. He will also be seen in Housefull 4, Hera Pheri 3 and a rumoured Yash Raj period drama based on the life of Chanakya.